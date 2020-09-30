Anti-Government Protests in Bulgaria, Day 83

The 83rd night of anti-government protests passed calmly and without escalating tensions.

This time, in addition to the resignation of the government and the chief prosecutor, the people in the square also demanded the resignation of Deputy Parliament Speaker Valeri Simeonov for speaking critically to state television over the protests.

At around 9 pm, the protesters left for their traditional march to the Eagle Bridge.

The "Poisonous trio" sent evidence of corruption to MEPs.

Earlier today, protest organizers from the poisonous trio sent an email to all 705 MEPs, which contained evidence of corrupt practices and how they were covered up by government ministers. The reason is the forthcoming debate on 5 October in the European Parliament on the rule of law.