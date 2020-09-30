Anti-Government Protests in Bulgaria, Day 83

Society | September 30, 2020, Wednesday // 09:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Anti-Government Protests in Bulgaria, Day 83

The 83rd night of anti-government protests passed calmly and without escalating tensions.

This time, in addition to the resignation of the government and the chief prosecutor, the people in the square also demanded the resignation of Deputy Parliament Speaker Valeri Simeonov for speaking critically to state television over the protests.

At around 9 pm, the protesters left for their traditional march to the Eagle Bridge.

The "Poisonous trio" sent evidence of corruption to MEPs.
Earlier today, protest organizers from the poisonous trio sent an email to all 705 MEPs, which contained evidence of corrupt practices and how they were covered up by government ministers. The reason is the forthcoming debate on 5 October in the European Parliament on the rule of law.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protests
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria