Today is World Heart Day 2020

Today is World Heart Day. This year it is dedicated to heart failure.

More than 64 million people worldwide suffer from heart failure and the number is growing, according to statistics. In Bulgaria there are about 170 thousand patients with this diagnosis. They are also among the most at risk groups for possible coronavirus infection.

Bulgaria is among the countries with the fastest direct access of patients to modern treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Prevention is the best treatment for heart failure, said the president of the Society of Cardiologists in Bulgaria, Assoc. Prof. Maria Tokmakova and lists the risk factors: "Hypertension, diabetes, coronary heart disease, some arrhythmias, some other endocrinopathies."

Early detection of risk factors and a healthy lifestyle delay the development of the disease. Regular check-ups are also a key factor, experts remind and advise patients not to delay visits to the doctor because of the covid epidemic: "Many of them get acute exacerbations, which also require timely medical intervention," explains Maria Tokmakova.

This year's World Heart Day will be held under the motto "Use your heart to beat cardiovascular disease."

According to World Health Organisation reports, 31 per cent of the total deaths worldwide are due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). It is extremely essential to take care of one's heart to lead a healthy lifestyle.





Keep your heart happy



The biggest risk factors for CVDs include tobacco use, an unhealthy diet, harmful use of alcohol and inadequate physical activity. Physiological factors, including high blood pressure (hypertension), high blood sugar or glucose, and high blood cholesterol can also trigger heart-related diseases. Leading a disciplined life, clean living, healthy habits and attention to your diet and sleep can make all the difference.



While there are millions of people struggling to control the risk factors that lead to cardiovascular disease, there are many others who remain largely unaware of the potential risk that they face. A large number of CVDs such as heart attacks and strokes can be prevented through regular health check-ups, monitoring your diet, following an exercise routine, and changing your lifestyle habits wherever necessary.