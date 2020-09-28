Bulgaria: 30 People Evacuated After a Fire in the Train Sofia-Bourgas

30 people were evacuated after a fire in the locomotive of the train from Sofia to Bourgas. The fire broke out after the railway crossing to the village of Karageorgievo. The signal for the incident was given shortly after 1 pm today. The passengers were moved to the last car of the train. They will be transported to Burgas.

The fire was extinguished by the locomotive drivers. The contact network on the side of the train has been stopped, and the opposite route is passable, BNR reports. A fire truck with four firefighters headed to the scene to guard the scene and prevent re-ignition.