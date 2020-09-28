Bulgaria: 30 People Evacuated After a Fire in the Train Sofia-Bourgas
30 people were evacuated after a fire in the locomotive of the train from Sofia to Bourgas. The fire broke out after the railway crossing to the village of Karageorgievo. The signal for the incident was given shortly after 1 pm today. The passengers were moved to the last car of the train. They will be transported to Burgas.
The fire was extinguished by the locomotive drivers. The contact network on the side of the train has been stopped, and the opposite route is passable, BNR reports. A fire truck with four firefighters headed to the scene to guard the scene and prevent re-ignition.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian 19-Year-Old Boy Died After a Dangerous Selfie
- » Bulgaria: Lorry Crashed Into a House, One Man Killed
- » Incident: Two Workers Fell from a Construction Site in Kremikovtzi, Died on the Way to Hospital
- » Bulgaria: Big Fire in Svishtov Chemical Plant "Svilosa"
- » Bulgaria: Passenger Train Hits Rocks When Exiting a Tunnel
- » Bulgaria: Tanker Truck Exploded Near Devin