An earthquake in the Aegean Sea with a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale was felt in Bulgaria tonight at about 2 o'clock. The epicenter was in the waters between Greece and Turkey, 41 kilometers from Sithonia.

The quake was most felt in Bulgaria, in the regions of Sofia, Plovdiv, Blagoevgrad, Haskovo and Veliko Tarnovo. At this stage there is no information about victims and injured.