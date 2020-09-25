Protests in Bulgaria, Day 78: Procession to the Headquarters of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms

Day 78 of the protests in Sofia (September 24) was marked by a procession to the headquarters of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms.

The demands of the protesters remain unchanged: resignation of the government and Chief Prosecutor, Ivan Geshev; introduction of electronic and machine voting; changes in the judicial system.

As on previous nights, the protesters blocked the traffic in the area of the Triangle of Power.

Today, the Committee on Internal Security and Public Order of the Parliament heard the Minister of Interior, Hristo Terziiski, and the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Ivaylo Ivanov. The minister recalled that four police officers had been punished for exceeding their powers during the July 10 protests.

The Chief Secretary commented that the march during the National Protest on September 22 was unregulated.

"First it was unregulated, second - they asked why we do not allow them to the temple and the Monument to the Unknown Soldier. The temple is closed after 10 pm. It was after the working hours. As regards, the Monument to the Unknown Soldier they could go through 20 more places, but they wanted to go right from there. What was their goal - to get into a conflict with the police. They were looking for a conflict and almost got it, in the sense that because there were injured police officers" said Ivaylo Ivanov, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior.

At 21:20 the protesters left for the MRF headquarters.

They threw eggs, plastic bottles and white paint at the MRF headquarters building. The main organizers of the protest from the "Poisonous Trio" said that the reason for the rally was the "overall creativity" of the MRF in politics. The protesters then marched on their usual route to Eagle Bridge./BNT