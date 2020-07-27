Bulgaria: Five More Countries Can Enter Bulgaria After Negative PCR Tests
"At the request of the tourism industry, tourists from Moldova, Serbia, Kuwait, Israel and Northern Macedonia will be allowed on the territory of Bulgaria. They will have to provide a PCR test performed 72 hours before their arrival here." This was announced by the chairman of the NFSB Valeri Simenov.
"This will be a very serious help for our hoteliers, who currently need foreigners to fill their capacity," he added.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Travel Update: New Rules for Bulgarians Traveling to Austria
- » Coronavirus Travel Update: Which Countries Have Travel Restriction for Bulgarians Upon Entry
- » Denmark Closes Its Borders to Bulgarians
- » Italy: Mandatory 14-Day Quarantine for All Arriving from Bulgaria and Romania
- » Bulgaria's Tourism Minister: 70% of Hotels in Sunny Beach and Golden Sands May Remain Closed
- » Bulgaria: Protest Car Ride Will Block Traffic From the Trakia Motorway to the City of Burgas