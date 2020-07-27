Bulgaria: Five More Countries Can Enter Bulgaria After Negative PCR Tests

Business » TOURISM | July 27, 2020, Monday // 12:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Five More Countries Can Enter Bulgaria After Negative PCR Tests

"At the request of the tourism industry, tourists from Moldova, Serbia, Kuwait, Israel and Northern Macedonia will be allowed on the territory of Bulgaria. They will have to provide a PCR test performed 72 hours before their arrival here." This was announced by the chairman of the NFSB Valeri Simenov.

"This will be a very serious help for our hoteliers, who currently need foreigners to fill their capacity," he added.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: travel, PCR test
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria