Tragedy on the Black Sea Coast: Two Children Drowned in the Sea

Bulgaria: Tragedy at sea. Two children drowned yesterday due to a stormy sea within a few hours in Kraimorie and Pomorie. First - a 15-year-old boy died on an unguarded beach near Kraimorie, and a little later, this time on a guarded beach in Pomorie - a 9-year-old girl drowned in the sea.

In recent days, the sea is very rough and there is a dead wave. This is one of the reasons for the tragic incident on the beach in Pomorie.

It is about a 9-year-old girl from Targovishte. He was on vacation with his grandmother, but was entrusted to the care of another minor child. It left him unattended. When the grandmother of the deceased girl found out that he was not there, a mass search began in restaurants, locker rooms and toilets.

Later, however, it became clear that the sea had taken its second victim of the day.

"There was a commotion. Many people gathered - rescuers, gendarmerie and doctors. Everyone acted adequately and gave their best. The flag was yellow and rescuers were alert and warning people. All safety measures were taken, "said witnesses to the incident.