Medically Uninsured People in Bulgaria Can Be Refused a PCR Test in Hospitals

It seems that the coronavirus is now beginning to seriously develop in our country - at least this shows the increasing number of patients in spite of the warm weather. The problems associated with the coronavirus are proportional to the number of patients. Apart from the shortage of places in hospitals and the expected shortage of medical staff, the high cost of PCR tests is another problem for socially disadvantaged people and retirees, and the medically uninsured are treated even without tests.

Only a few days ago a patient with suspected coronavuris with severe respiratory failure and pneumonia was admitted to the hospital in Burgas. The man is of gypsy origin and is uninsured, he refused a PCR test because he could not pay for it. He escaped from the hospital just like in a movie - from the window. Unfortunately, he died that evening, despite attempts by doctors to save him.

"I had a case of insured patients with a chronic illness who had to be admitted to a hospital but there was a requirement for a PCR test, for which they waited two weeks to receive their pensions and pay for the test," said general practitioner Emil Nikolov. / NOVA