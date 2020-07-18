Greece: The Mandatory Protective Masks in Public Spaces Have Returned

In Greece, the mandatory wearing of protective masks in grocery stores have returned. The fine is 150 euros, BNR reports.

Tourists are urgently informed about this. "In the supermarkets, the distance is often not observed, and in the tourist areas it is full of customers in the shops ", the inspections of the Greek authorities reported.

They urgently inform the tourists about the fine of 150 euros in case of violations. It is expected that in a few days the obligatory wearing of a mask will be introduced again in all kind of shops.

Experts are urging the government to require a mandatory protective mask in open places such as nightclubs on the beach where many people gather. During the past 24 hours, only 12 cases of infected tourists were registered after a test at all airports and ports.

There are no information about infected Bulgarian citizens. Some cases have also occurred on several Greek islands. During the day, authorities conducted more than 900 inspections of shops and restaurants. They impose fines and close restaurants in case of violation.