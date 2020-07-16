Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 232 Newly Registered Cases on July 16, 6 Deaths

232 is the number of newly infected with COVID-19 for the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. The tests performed were 5393. Thus, the total number of those infected since the beginning of the pandemic is 7877, of which 3747 are active, 575 are hospitalized, 28 in the intensive care unit. The death toll for the last 24 hours is six, a total of 289. The cured for the last day are 178, a total of 3841. 

Again, the most newly infected are in Sofia - 81 in the city and 10 in the district. In second place is Plovdiv with 21 new cases. Followed by Varna with 16, Blagoevgrad with 15, Burgas with 14, Ruse with 10, Veliko Tarnovo with 8, Dobrich with 7, Pazardzhik and Haskovo with 6 each, Stara Zagora with 5, Pernik and Sliven with 4 each, Kardzhali, Kyustendil, Smolyan and Yambol with 3 each, Vidin, Gabrovo, Pleven, Razgrad and Targovishte with 2 each, Vratsa, Lovech and Silistra with 1. The total number of infected medics since the beginning of the pandemic is 542. 

