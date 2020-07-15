US to Impose Sanctions on the "Balkan Stream"

The United States will impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and the second Turkish Stream pipeline, the extension of which is called Balkan Stream.

This was announced by the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who emphasized on that the two pipelines are not commercial projects. They are, he said, the Kremlin's main tools for exploiting and expanding Europe's dependence on Russian energy. Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Russia's gas projects on the old continent. According to him, they bring income to Russia, while the United States pays for Europe's defense and security./NOVA