US to Impose Sanctions on the "Balkan Stream"

Politics | July 15, 2020, Wednesday // 23:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: US to Impose Sanctions on the "Balkan Stream" pe.usaembassy.gov

The United States will impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and the second Turkish Stream pipeline, the extension of which is called Balkan Stream.

This was announced by the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who emphasized on that the two pipelines are not commercial projects. They are, he said, the Kremlin's main tools for exploiting and expanding Europe's dependence on Russian energy. Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Russia's gas projects on the old continent. According to him, they bring income to Russia, while the United States pays for Europe's defense and security./NOVA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria