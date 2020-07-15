Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 234 Newly Registered Cases on July 15, 7645 Total

Society » HEALTH | July 15, 2020, Wednesday // 08:40| Views: | Comments: 0
There are 234 new cases of COVID-19 infection in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, with 4,885 PCR tests performed, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

In first place in the number of new cases is again Sofia, followed by the cities of Plovdiv and Blagoevgrad.

So far, the total number of infected in the country has reached 7645 people, 3663 have been cured and the victims of the pandemic are 283. The active cases are 3 699. 7 people died and 146 were cured.

Tags: COVID-19, Bulgaria
