The Head of the Computer Crimes Department in Bulgaria Has Resigned

The head of the Computer Crimes Department at the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime, Yavor Kolev, has resigned.

He confirmed to BNT that he had applied to leave the Interior Ministry on Monday. The reason - 22 years working in the CDCOC and 25 years in the Ministry of Interior, which gave him the right to retire and believes that he can realize his knowledge and skills in another field, which will again be in the interest of Bulgarian society.

The Ministry of Interior also confirmed that Kolev had resigned, adding that the head of the Cybercrime Department at the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime had resigned voluntarily.

Kolev is considered to be one of the best specialists in our country in the fight against cybercrime. It was he who created the department in the CDCOC, which worked against fraud on the Internet./vesti.bg