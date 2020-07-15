The Head of the Computer Crimes Department in Bulgaria Has Resigned
The head of the Computer Crimes Department at the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime, Yavor Kolev, has resigned.
He confirmed to BNT that he had applied to leave the Interior Ministry on Monday. The reason - 22 years working in the CDCOC and 25 years in the Ministry of Interior, which gave him the right to retire and believes that he can realize his knowledge and skills in another field, which will again be in the interest of Bulgarian society.
The Ministry of Interior also confirmed that Kolev had resigned, adding that the head of the Cybercrime Department at the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime had resigned voluntarily.
Kolev is considered to be one of the best specialists in our country in the fight against cybercrime. It was he who created the department in the CDCOC, which worked against fraud on the Internet./vesti.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Inspection of the Bulgarian Minister of Agriculture Whether Unauthorized Plant Protection is being Used
- » Tension at Protest in Bulgaria: A Young Boy Hung a Banner "For Sale" on the Columns of the Party House
- » Britain to Double Tuition Fees and Lose 120,000 EU Students After Brexit
- » Bulgaria: Long Queues in Front of Laboratories in Sofia for COVID-19 Tests
- » Weather in Bulgaria July 14: Cool in the Morning. Warm in the Afternoon
- » Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 159 Newly Registered Cases on July 14, 8 Deaths