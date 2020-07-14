Bulgaria's Finance Minister Goranov: The Government Is Not Considering Resigning

The government is not considering resigning, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov announced in Plovdiv. He explained that GERB will not resign until it has fulfilled everything set in the party's governing program.

Goranov also commented on the vote of no confidence in the BSP, saying that GERB has not yet officially learned about the motives, but said that the left party is not in a condition to rule.

The finance minister responded to allegations by Vasil Bozhkov that he had received envelopes, saying that "these are speculations from an accused person who, due to the climatic conditions in which he finds himself (Dubai), continues to say such things."

"This vote will not be successful because the partners supporting the government are consolidated in that there is still work to be done. We will reject this no-confidence vote when it is tabled, as we have not yet seen it officially," he said. Goranov.

