Bulgaria Turns to EU Court Over Mobility Package
Bulgaria will file a lawsuit before the European Court of Justice, Transport Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said on the occasion of the final adoption of the Mobility I package by the EP.
Romania, Poland, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Malta, Cyprus and Estonia have also been invited to take part in the case, as they are also challenging some of the new rules. The practical short-sightedness and inapplicability of some of the provisions, their disproportionate and discriminatory nature, as well as the current pandemic situation were not taken into account, Rosen Zhelyazkov said./BNR
