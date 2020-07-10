Bulgaria Turns to EU Court Over Mobility Package

Business | July 10, 2020, Friday // 10:17| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Turns to EU Court Over Mobility Package

Bulgaria will file a lawsuit before the European Court of Justice, Transport Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said on the occasion of the final adoption of the Mobility I package by the EP.

Romania, Poland, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Malta, Cyprus and Estonia have also been invited to take part in the case, as they are also challenging some of the new rules. The practical short-sightedness and inapplicability of some of the provisions, their disproportionate and discriminatory nature, as well as the current pandemic situation were not taken into account, Rosen Zhelyazkov said./BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mobility Package
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria