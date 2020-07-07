Bulgaria: 3-Year-Old Bear Found Dead Near Velingrad

Forest inspectors of the Regional Directorate of Forestry - Pazardzhik found the corpse of a three-year-old bear in the village of Grashevo, Velingrad municipality.

The body of the animal was found on 07.07.2020 during a tour of the area. The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Velingrad and the RIEW in Pazardzhik were immediately notified. Following an order from the supervising prosecutor, the animal was taken for an autopsy by a veterinarian. After the autopsy, it was established that the bear died of bruising.

Pre-trial proceedings have been instituted.