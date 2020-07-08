Greece: Bulgarian Tourists Are Quarantined on the Island of Thassos

Positive samples for coronavirus were given by Bulgarian tourists after PCR tests at the border when entering Greece. Four people are infected, including tourists from Serbia.

Currently, the carriers of the infection, who according to local Greek media have no symptoms of the disease, are quarantined in a special hotel on the island of Thassos.

These are the first cases of sick tourists on the island.

The mayor of Thassos, Mr. Eleftherios Kyriakidis, has already been informed about what is happening. A post on the Facebook page of Thassos.gr Municipality of Thassos states:

We are going through a "different" tourist season for Thassos. For the arriving tourists on the island it is obligatory to observe all measures for protection and correct application of the health protocols. We treat each specific situation calmly and responsibly. "/Novinite.bg