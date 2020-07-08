Bulgaria: Footballers and Fans of Lokomotiv Plovdiv with Coronavirus

Sports | July 8, 2020, Wednesday // 12:10| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Footballers and Fans of Lokomotiv Plovdiv with Coronavirus

Five football players from Lokomotiv (Plovdiv) and fans who took part in the celebrations for the Bulgarian Cup in Plovdiv have been infected with coronavirus. This was confirmed by the Regional Headquarters in Plovdiv.

The director of the regional directorate of the Ministry of Interior called on the mayors and the regional governor to postpone and limit all mass events due to the drastic increase in the number of those infected with COVID-19.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: lokomotiv plovdiv, COVID-19, fans
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria