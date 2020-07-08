Bulgaria: Footballers and Fans of Lokomotiv Plovdiv with Coronavirus
Sports | July 8, 2020, Wednesday // 12:10| Views: | Comments: 0
Five football players from Lokomotiv (Plovdiv) and fans who took part in the celebrations for the Bulgarian Cup in Plovdiv have been infected with coronavirus. This was confirmed by the Regional Headquarters in Plovdiv.
The director of the regional directorate of the Ministry of Interior called on the mayors and the regional governor to postpone and limit all mass events due to the drastic increase in the number of those infected with COVID-19.
