Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 180 Newly Registered Cases on July 5, 5677 Total

180 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 during the last 24 hours. The PCR tests performed for the past 24 hours are 2591. This shows the National Information System. The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 3; Burgas - 8; Varna - 16; Veliko Tarnovo - 16; Dobrich - 2; Kyustendil - 6; Pazardzhik - 9; Pleven - 8; Plovdiv - 11; Razgrad - 2; Ruse - 1; Sliven - 11; Smolyan - 5; Sofia region - 11; Sofia city - 58; Stara Zagora - 4; Targovishte - 1; Haskovo - 1; Shumen - 5; Yambol - 2.

At present, a total of 5,677 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 2,538 are active. The cured persons are 2898. 6 of them have been registered during the last 24 hours.

There are 463 patients with proven coronavirus infection in hospital facilities. 29 of them are housed in intensive care units.

According to the National Information System in our country, COVID-19 was found in 446 medical staff. A new case of a doctor has been established in the past 24 hours.

The death toll in which the new coronavirus was confirmed was 241. Two of the cases were from the last 24 hours.