Greece COVID-19 Measures: A Beach and Three Bars Near Athens Were Closed

A beach and three bars near Athens have been closed for the past 15 days for non-compliance with anti-epidemiological measures. They were also fined heavily, BGNES reported.

The beach was fined 7,000 euros for more visitors than allowed. According to health protocols, the beaches must work with a limited number of people, and at the time the authorities were in control, there were 237 people on the beach, instead of the allowed 220 according to the area and size of the space.

In addition, three beach bars were fined 5,000 euros for failing to keep the required distance between the sun loungers