Bulgaria's Prof. Kantardzhiev: The Sun and Water Are Enemies of Coronavirus, the Sea is Safe

"The sun and water are enemies of the coronavirus, the sea is safe," said Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, director of the Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

According to him, a reasonable person does not gather indoors, does not make contact, does not kiss and hugs their friends.

Prof. Kantardzhiev recommended that the three "Ds" be observed - disinfection, discipline and distance.

"Adherence to measures not to gather many people indoors and to use masks in direct contact, as well as disinfection and washing, will help the high temperature, dry air and sun to destroy the virus and stop its spread," he added.

Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev also said that the coronavirus has reduced its virulence and the diseases are no longer so severe. He recalled that the peak of the infection was in the third part of April. According to him, no other peak will be allowed.

