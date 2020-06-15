Bulgaria: The Inflation Rate is -0,6%

The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (May 2020 compared to December 2019) is -0.6 % and the annual inflation for May 2020 compared to May 2019 stands at 1.3%, Bulgaria’s national Statistical Institute reported on June 15.

The statistics report reduction in the prices of the following food products in May: cereals - by 2.1%, beef - by 2.8%, pork - by 2.5%, cheese - by 0.7%, eggs - by 6.7%, tomatoes - by 4.8%, cucumbers - by 8.9%, cabbage - by 16.8%, peppers - by 15.7%, potatoes - by 5.5%, coffee - by 2.2%, beer - by 1.3%, and others.

The prices of the foolowing products went up: rice - by 1.0%, flour - by 1.1%, bread - by 0.6%, short-lived and durable sausages - by 0.1 and 0.8%, yogurts - by 1.1%, yellow cheese - by 0.7%, apples - by 11.5%, citrus fruits - by 5.3%, sugar - by 1.9%, vinegar - by 1.8%, salt - by 1.5%, mineral water - by 0.7%, carbonated drinks - by 1.4%, brandies - by 0.1%, wines - by 1.0%, and others.

In May, prices of medicines increased by 0.4%. The increase in the prices of dental services is 0.2%./BNT

