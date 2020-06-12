Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev: Four New Orders in Epidemic Situation from June 15 to 30

The Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev issued four orders in connection with the extension of the emergency epidemic situation from June 15 to June 30 this year.

The fourth order concerns the mandatory isolation and / or hospital treatment in confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as the quarantine of contact persons.

The main thing in this order is that after discharge from the medical institution, the persons diagnosed with COVID-19 remain 14, not 28 days in home isolation.

All persons arriving in the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria from the Kingdom of Sweden, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Kingdom of Belgium, the Republic of Portugal and the Netherlands, and from all third countries except the Republic of Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro, are quarantined for a period of 14 days in the home or other accommodation.

All persons, when on public transport, in pharmacies and medical establishments, are obliged to have a protective face mask for single or repeated use or another means covering the nose and mouth, incl. towel, scarf, helmet, etc. In all other public places, wearing a mask is recommended.

From June 15 to June 30, visits to discos, piano bars, night bars and clubs are not allowed. In the same period it is not allowed to hold group celebrations indoors with the presence of more than 10 people, including weddings, balls, baptisms and others.

The same order allows the holding of outdoor and indoor sports events with occupancy of seats up to 50% of their total capacity and accommodation of spectators in at least one seat or at a distance of 1.5 m.

The same condition for 50% occupancy on the ground, also refers to the holding of congresses, conferences, seminars and exhibitions, as well as to the holding of cultural and entertainment events, incl. theaters, concerts, stage events, classes in dance, creative and musical arts, as well as activities by legal entities and individuals, etc.