Bulgarian Farmers Will get Over EUR 2 Million to Overcome the Consequences of the Pandemic

In 2020, Bulgaria’s State Fund Agriculture is to distribute over EUR 2 million under the de minimis scheme to help the Bulgarian farmers sell their fresh fruits and vegetables. The assistance is part of the measures aimed at overcoming the consequences of the state of emergency which was in place in Bulgaria due to the covornavirus pandemic. The financial aid will help the fruit and vegetable producers sell Bulgarian tomatoes, cucumbers, cherries, sour cherries, peaches, apricots, strawberries, raspberries, etc./BNR