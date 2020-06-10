An Outbreak of COVID-19 in a Village in the Shumen Region

A village near Shumen is being closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The regional crisis headquarters in Shumen decided to install checkpoints at the entrances of the village of Izgrev and to prohibit entry and exit from the settlement. A total of 15 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the village.

Tomorrow morning police teams will be on duty around the village. They will only release people who work in another place or have health reasons. From tomorrow there will be mass testing of the population of the village, and samples will be taken of 30% of them. Izgrev has nearly 900 registered inhabitants.

Perhaps the disease came from celebrations to which people from another village,where a large outbreak was found, were invited. The probability of spreading the infection is quite high.

The headquarters also decided to ban all indoor mass celebrations in the entire Shumen region. Traditionally in the region the weddings are big and guests from different places gather.

Wearing protective masks and gloves in indoor public places, as well as keeping a distance of at least two meters in the village, are mandatory. All employers and owners of grocery stores must follow the rules for disinfection - providing hand sanitizers and their mandatory use, wearing protective masks and gloves and more.

In the village of Izgrev the police presence has been strengthened, the quarantined residents of the settlement and the observance of the already taken anti-epidemic measures are checked every few hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in the Shumen region, 28 people infected with coronavirus have been identified.