3,200 Bulgarians Suffered a Heart Attack in the First 3 Months of 2020
3193 Bulgarians had a heart attack in the first three months of the year, according to statistics from the National Center for Public Health and Analysis.
Whether because of the unrest over the coronavirus crisis and the constant information about the quarantine, the imposed measures or something else, 198 people left this world as a result of a heart attack in just three months.
For comparison, for the whole of 2019, the total number of hospitalized patients and those on home treatment with the same diagnosis were 13,011 for the whole year, and the total number of deaths was 933./Novinite.bg
