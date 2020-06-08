Bulgaria Ranks 48th in Dealing With COVID-19

Bulgaria ranks 48th out of a total of 200 countries in the world in a comprehensive assessment of tackling the coronavirus epidemic, which includes an assessment of the effectiveness of quarantine, the level of preparedness and response to health care, the economy and overall government action. This is according to the analysis of the Deep Knowledge Group consortium.

Its results aim to help people and governments make informed decisions that maximize the benefits.



Switzerland is the safest country in the world right now for COVID-19. South Sudan is, according to a massive 250-page report, the most dangerous nation.

Although it ranks 9th in the world in number of infected (according to the Johns Hopkins Institute - a total of more than 185 thousand infected, 8770 dead and 62 newly infected today), Germany ranks second in the ranking of the safest country.

Interestingly, there’s been significant change in the safety rankings through the months of the pandemic.

Initially, countries that could react quickly to crises and had high levels of emergency preparedness ranked highest. Now countries with resilient economies are ranking higher.

“Switzerland and Germany achieve the #1 and #2 positions in this new special case study specifically because of their economy’s resilience, and due to the careful ways in which they are attempting to relax lockdown and economic freezing mandates in a fact and science-based manner, without sacrificing public health and safety,” the study says.

Of all the indicators studied by analysts, Bulgaria collects the most points that play a key role in forming a comprehensive assessment, in the category "Government effectiveness in assessing and managing pandemic risk." The worst indicator, in which researchers rank Bulgaria 72nd among countries, is in terms of the readiness of medical institutions to respond to emergencies related to the coronavirus.

The report is based on 130 quantitative and qualitative parameters and over 11,400 data points in categories like quarantine efficiency, monitoring and detection, health readiness, and government efficiency. It’s by the Deep Knowledge Group, a consortium of companies and nonprofits owned by Deep Knowledge Ventures, an investment firm founded in 2014 in Hong Kong.

With some differences in the different categories needed for the formation of the complex assessment, our country ranks in the total number of points next to Thailand.

forbes.com