Prince William Advised Harry and Meghan to Return to the UK

Harry and Meghan moved to LA after completing their final royal engagements in the UK back in March. They left just before the UK was sent into lockdown, meaning Harry was miles away from Prince Charles when he tested positive for the coronavirus. Charles has since recovered and is spending lockdown in Scotland with Camilla, the duchess of Cornwall.

However, it seems living so far away from the Royal Family has not been the only concern for Harry.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source, who was not named, claimed being in contact with Prince William has helped Harry with the many challenges with his life-changing move to LA.

They said: “Moving to a completely different country is never easy for anyone, including Harry.

"And he wasn’t expecting to be faced with so many obstacles,” says the insider.

As he settles into his life in the US, including the security challenges celebrities face in LA, Harry has been in touch with his older brother.

They are back on speaking terms after reportedly having a rift earlier on this year.

“William’s advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere, somewhere safer,” the insider said.

“He’s concerned about his brother’s well-being and safety.”/express.co.uk