47 Arrests in Varna Today

Crime | June 4, 2020, Thursday // 19:07| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 47 Arrests in Varna Today pixabay.com

In the course of a specialized police operation conducted today in the Varna region, under the supervision of the prosecutor's office, the police from Varna revealed a total of eight crimes - for making and distributing counterfeit money, for producing drugs for distribution, for theft, for illegal connection to the electricity transmission network, for driving a motor vehicle after drug use and for driving a motor vehicle without registration plates.

Detectives searched a garage used by a 26-year-old man. It was established that the building had been adapted for counterfeit money. The man was detained for up to 24 hours.

Procedural and investigative actions were also carried out in an apartment in the regional town, inhabited by a 34-year-old man. There, detectives found a room adapted and equipped for a greenhouse for growing marijuana. 60 plants of different heights were found and seized. The man was taken into police custody, and work on proving and documenting the crime continues.  

During the operation, 875 people and 524 cars were checked. 47 people were detained, uncluding a criminal also wanted by the German authorities for crimes against property.  

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria