Association of Restaurants - 20% of Bulgarian Restaurants have gone Bankrupt
The opening of indoor restaurants will give air to colleagues who do not have summer gardens. The more important step we have achieved is the opening of the club stage on June 15. This was stated in the Morning block of BNT by the chairman of the Association of Restaurants Richard Alibegov.
Currently, about 50% of the establishments are open, about 20% are bankrupt. This percentage would probably have been much higher if the government had not taken bold action, Alibegov commented.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Tourism Minister Angelkova: Bulgaria is a Safe Holiday Destination, Tourist Season Starts on July 1
- » Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria: Movement within EU to be Restored on June 15
- » Bulgaria: Cultural and Enterainment Events Are Allowed as of May 26th
- » Bulgaria: Newly Employed Persons Higher than Registered Unemployed in May
- » New Financial Scheme for Medium-Sized Enterprises
- » Dr. Kunchev: Bulgaria and our Black Sea Coast Will be the Safest Places in Europe