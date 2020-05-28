Association of Restaurants - 20% of Bulgarian Restaurants have gone Bankrupt

The opening of indoor restaurants will give air to colleagues who do not have summer gardens. The more important step we have achieved is the opening of the club stage on June 15. This was stated in the Morning block of BNT by the chairman of the Association of Restaurants Richard Alibegov.

Currently, about 50% of the establishments are open, about 20% are bankrupt. This percentage would probably have been much higher if the government had not taken bold action, Alibegov commented.

