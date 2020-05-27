Bulgaria: Cultural and Enterainment Events Are Allowed as of May 26th

The Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev issued an order repealing some of the measures introduced due to Covid-19.

According to the order, as of May 26, cultural and entertainment events (theaters, concerts, stage events, classes in dance, creative and musical arts, etc.) are allowed, with occupancy of up to 30% of their total indoor capacity and up to 50% of their total outdoor capacity and with maximum capacity of use of the halls (community centers, children's complexes, cultural centers, youth centers, school halls and halls, private sites, military clubs, etc.) according to the area of ​​the room when the places are occupied by no more than 20 people for group activities, and no more than 1 person per 4 sq. m. area.

The order of the Minister of Health also states that as of June 1, 2020, visits to the indoor areas of restaurants, fast food restaurants, drinking establishments, coffee shops, children's and sports facilities, entertainment- and playrooms are allowed, including those in shopping malls, bars, except for discos, piano bar and night bar. 

Also, as of June 1, all extracurricular activities such as classrooms, clubs, children's centers and others are allowed.

