Plovdiv: A 16 Year Old Boy Was Kidnapped. The Kidnappers Were Found

Three people have been arrested for blackmailing and kidnapping a 16-year-old boy in Plovdiv.

They abducted the boy in the afternoon of May 21 in Plovdiv, according to the evidence. Shortly after 5 pm, a signal was given in the Second Regional Department that a passer-by had come to the aid of a boy without clothes in the park area.

He explained to the uniformed officers that three men, one of whom he knew personally, forced him to take off his clothes, shot a video with him and threatened to publish it on social networks. In order not to do so, they asked the boy to pay them the sum of BGN 1,000 each month.

The perpetrators of the crimes were identified and detained for a period of 24 hours. They are between 20 and 23 years old. Two of them are from the village of Kostievo, and the third is from Plovdiv and had a registered crime last year, when he was caught driving under the influence of drugs.

The penalties for these crimes are imprisonment from 7 to 15 years for kidnapping and imprisonment from 2 to 8 years, as well as a fine - for extortion.