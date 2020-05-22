Large and Medium Enterprises in Bulgaria have Resumed their Activities
Nearly 90 percent of large and medium-sized enterprises affected by the Covid-19 crisis have fully or partially resumed operations in the first week after the lifting of the state of emergency.
This is shown by the data from the CITUB monitoring of over 100 companies in the whole country, announced the national secretary of the union Todor Kapitanov.
During the state of emergency, three-quarters of the monitored companies put their workers on paid leave, about 25 percent on unpaid leave, and just over 10 percent resorted to layoffs.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Minister of Transport: There are Currently No 5G Networks in Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria’s Energy and Water Regulatory Commission: Half of the Water Companies did not Met the Requirements for Quality of Water
- » Bulgaria's Health Minister: The Shopping Centers Will Be Opened Last
- » Newly-Registered Unemployed in Bulgaria is 72,000
- » Retail Chains will be Obliged to sell Bulgarian Foodstuffs
- » Germany Shows Interest to Purchase Protective Clothing from Bulgaria