Another Bulgarian Village (Yasenovets) is in Quarantine
Strict restrictive measures are being introduced in the Razgrad village Yasenovets, the Regional Crisis Headquarters for Combating Coronavirus announced. The reason is the increase in the number of positive samples of villagers. At all entrances and exits of the village will be checkpoints that will check the purpose of the trip and will allow only people with good reasons to pass. Fences will be placed at the entrances and exits of the dirt roads to the village.
The term of the measures is 14 days as of today, but can be extended.
