65 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, Total: 2069

In the last 24 hours, 1387 samples were tested for COVID-19. 65 of them are positive.

The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria is 2069. The number of cured people is 499.

The cases of the new coronavirus confirmed during the past 24 hours (a total of 65) are distributed by districts as follows: Blagoevgrad - 8; Vidin - 6; Kyustendil - 1; Pazardzhik - 3; Pernik - 3; Pleven - 4; Plovdiv - 2; Razgrad - 3; Ruse - 1; Sliven - 4; Sofia - 24; Yambol - 6.

There are 365 hospitalized patients with proven coronavirus infection. 51 of them are in intensive care units.

The medical staff in our country which have tested positive for COVID-19 are 225. 7 new cases have been identified of which 3 are in Pazardzhik, 2 in Pleven, 1 in Plovdiv and 1 in Sliven.

96 are the deaths in which coronavirus infection has been confirmed. A 80-year-old man died at Pirogov Hospital. The patient suffered from arterial hypertension and underwent surgery for a malignant disease.