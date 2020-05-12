Anyone who goes on holiday abroad will then have to be quarantined for 14 days. Despite the fall of the state of emergency the measure remains in force, assured the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev.

He explained that the threat has not yet passed. "No one can say when the disease will peak again" Ananiev said.

Asked about the health cards that Greece will ask from tourists and whether Bulgaria is considering the same, Ananiev said talks are under way with the EC. "So far we have not reached a decision," the minister added.

The bonuses for the medics on the first line in the fight against COVID-19 remain even after the abolition of the state of emergency.

He explained that in March these bonuses were received by 2,200 people, and in May more than 3,800 people will receive them.

Gradual opening of indoor sports begins. This will be done in compliance with all rules.

"The Minister of Sports Krasen Kralev has prepared a strategy for resuming the training of the football players. In order to resume our championship on June 5 or 12, the players must start training at least 2-3 weeks before that, "said Kiril Ananiev.

For now, weddings, balls and baptisms remain banned. And a decision on whether and when kindergartens and nurseries will open in our country can be made at the earliest after 2 weeks.