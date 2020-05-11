Officially! Bulgaria Opens Museums, Cinemas, Libraries and Allows Concerts

May 11, 2020, Monday
Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev has issued an order allowing the holding of cultural events, and visits to museums, galleries, libraries and indoor and outdoor cinemas.

This will take place in compliance with the social distancing requirements and all anti-epidemic measures.  

For stage events and cinema the admissible seat occupancy rate should be up to 30% of the maximum capacity. 

