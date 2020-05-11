Officially! Bulgaria Opens Museums, Cinemas, Libraries and Allows Concerts
pixabay.com
Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev has issued an order allowing the holding of cultural events, and visits to museums, galleries, libraries and indoor and outdoor cinemas.
This will take place in compliance with the social distancing requirements and all anti-epidemic measures.
For stage events and cinema the admissible seat occupancy rate should be up to 30% of the maximum capacity.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria Will Participate in Chicago Exhibition
- » Summer Work and Travel Programs for Students were not Canceled but Postponed until May 12, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva Said
- » Almost Empty Temples on Holy Saturday in Bulgaria
- » Film industry - among most affected sectors by Covid-19 pandemic
- » Today is the World Theatre Day
- » The 24th Sofia International Film Festival and the 17th Sofia Meetings Postponed