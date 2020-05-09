Bulgaria Marks Europe Day

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | May 9, 2020, Saturday // 13:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Marks Europe Day

Bulgaria marks the Europe Day on May 9. The flag of the European Union was hoisted at an official ceremony in front of the Bulgarian Presidency building. Earlier, Bulgaria’s head of state Rumen Radev and Bulgaria’s Vice-President Iliana Yotova laid flowers before the Monument to the Unknown Solider on occasion of the 75th anniversary since the end of World War II. “In these difficult days, we must look for the common interests, rather than drawing dividing lines which are not in the European interest”, President Radev underlined and added that “during the crisis it is important to look for what unites us, so that we can come out stronger, united and responsible”.

On the Europe Day we can be proud that we are part of the most-democratic union in the world- Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov noted in his Facebook profile. “Bulgaria is not only a consumer of privileges and EU funds, but we also protect the EU external border and participate in decision-making for the common security and prosperity of our continent”, Premier Borissov further points out. “We must remember the victims of this war and the lessons of history”, Boyko Borissov wrote on occasion of the 75th anniversary since the Victory over the Nazis./BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria