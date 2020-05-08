Mostly Sunny, the Temperatures are Rising in Bulgaria

Today it will be mostly sunny with temporary increases in cloudiness. There will be a light to moderate wind from the northwest. The maximum temperatures will be between 18 and 23 degrees, in Sofia - around 19, according to the NIMH forecast.

The atmospheric pressure will be slightly higher than the average for the month. During the day it will remain almost unchanged.

A moderate and strong northwest wind will blow over the mountains. It will be mostly sunny with temporary increases in cloudiness.

The temperature of the sea water is 12-15 C

