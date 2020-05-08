36 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, Total 1865

During the past 24hrs, 1397 samples were tested for COVID-19. Of these, 54 gave a positive result, as yesterday / May 7, at 5 pm / 18 of them were announced, and this morning 36 were confirmed. This information was presented by the Secretary of the National Operational Headquarters Assoc. Prof. Dimo Dimov, the Ministry of Health announced.

The cases of COVID-19 registered in Bulgaria so far are 1865. The death cases are 84, and 401 people have recovered.

The cases of the new coronavirus proven during the last 24 hours / 54 in total / are distributed by districts as follows: Blagoevgrad - 3; Varna - 2; Pazardzhik - 3; Pleven - 4; Plovdiv - 1; Silistra - 1; Sliven - 2; Sofia - 28; Stara Zagora - 1; Yambol - 9.

355 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection were hospitalized. 43 of them are in intensive care units or clinics.

201 doctors and nurses are infected.