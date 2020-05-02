National Crisis Headquarters Ceases Regular Briefings, 47 New Cases in the Country

The head of the national coronavirus operative headquarters, Ventsislav Mutafchiiski, will no longer be giving a briefing every day and give it on TV.

Following today’s decision of Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov, the National Crisis Headquarters ceases its regular daily briefings. Information about the Covid-19 situation in this country will be provided via summaries.

Mutafchiiski was absent from the Council of Ministers, and the current situation of the contagion was read by the Secretary of Staff - Dr. Dimo Dimov.

Another 47 cases have been proven in the last 24 hours. The total number of infected is 1588.

There have been three deaths in the last 24 hours. Dimov sadly announced that there was a doctor among the victims.