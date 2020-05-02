National Crisis Headquarters Ceases Regular Briefings, 47 New Cases in the Country

Society | May 2, 2020, Saturday // 14:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: National Crisis Headquarters Ceases Regular Briefings, 47 New Cases in the Country www.novinite.bg

The head of the national coronavirus operative headquarters, Ventsislav Mutafchiiski, will no longer be giving a briefing every day and give it on TV.

Following today’s decision of Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov, the National Crisis Headquarters ceases its regular daily briefings. Information about the Covid-19 situation in this country will be provided via summaries.

Mutafchiiski was absent from the Council of Ministers, and the current situation of the contagion was read by the Secretary of Staff - Dr. Dimo Dimov.

Another 47 cases have been proven in the last 24 hours. The total number of infected is 1588.

There have been three deaths in the last 24 hours. Dimov sadly announced that there was a doctor among the victims.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, National Crisis Headquarters, Ventsislav Mutafchiiski
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria