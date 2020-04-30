Greta Thunberg with a Donation to Fight COVID-19
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who is fighting global warming, to help UNICEF to protect children from the pandemic from the new coronavirus - she offered a donation of $ 100,000 to the United Nations Children's Fund, France reported.
“Like the climate crisis, the coronavirus pandemic is a child-rights crisis,” said Thunberg. “It will affect all children, now and in the long-term, but vulnerable groups will be impacted the most. I’m asking everyone to step up and join me in support of UNICEF’s vital work to save children's lives, to protect health and continue education.” said Greta, 17.
The activist decided to donate to UNICEF the $ 100,000 prize she recently received from the Danish non-governmental organization Human Act. The NGO itself donated another $ 100,000 to join the initiative in favor of UNICEF, the fund said.
Late last month, Greta Thunberg announced that she had "likely" contracted the coronavirus, after experiencing several symptoms after a trip to central Europe, AFP reported.
