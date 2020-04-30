Weather Forecast: Warm with Brief Rain in some Places
Today, variable cloudiness expected, with mostly cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds. Many places, mainly around midday and in the afternoon, will see brief rain; heavy and accompanied by thunder in some areas.
The winds will be light, or moderate in the Danubian Plain and the western part of the Upper Thracian Plain, blowing from the west-northwest. Maximum temperatures between 21C and 26C. Atmospheric pressure will remain below the average for the month.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
