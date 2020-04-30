Weather Forecast: Warm with Brief Rain in some Places

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 30, 2020, Thursday // 11:32| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Warm with Brief Rain in some Places www.pixabay.com

Today, variable cloudiness expected, with mostly cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds. Many places, mainly around midday and in the afternoon, will see brief rain; heavy and accompanied by thunder in some areas.

The winds will be light, or moderate in the Danubian Plain and the western part of the Upper Thracian Plain, blowing from the west-northwest. Maximum temperatures between 21C and 26C. Atmospheric pressure will remain below the average for the month.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Weather forecast, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), rain
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria