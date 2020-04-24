1048 Pre-Trial Proceedings for Non-Compliance with Covid-19 Emergency Measures

A total of 1048 pre-trial proceedings have been initiated since the start of the coronavirus State of Emergency on March 13 for non-compliance with measures and rules related to curbing the spread of Covid-19, the Prosecutor’s Office said on April 23.

The largest number is in the district of Varna, 136, followed by the district of Haskovo, 91.

Out of the total, 116 pre-trial proceedings are for false statements on declarations submitted at checkpoints on routes into and out of major cities, BNT reported.

A total of 125 072 people were turned back from intercity travel checkpoints. The largest number of people who were turned round were at checkpoints at exits from and entrances to Sofia, 68 552.

Since the start of the emergency measures, a total of 12 852 fines have been issued for breaking the rules or failing to implement anti-epidemic measures.

8703 of the fines are for not wearing a protective face mask. The largest number was in Plovdiv, 1502. The lowest number was in Pernik, only 34

Those who violate the Health Act are imposed a fine of 300 to 1000 BGN for a first offence, and 1000 to 2000 BGN.for a second offence.

