Joe Biden: Trump will Try to Postpone the Presidential Vote

The most likely Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, said that Donald Trump will try to postpone the November presidential election, AFP reported.

"Mark my words: I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can't be held," Biden said at a virtual fundraiser, according to a pool report. Biden has maintained the November election should not be postponed and has previously made similar comments.

The 77-year-old former vice president said "that's the only way he thinks he can possibly win."