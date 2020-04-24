Joe Biden: Trump will Try to Postpone the Presidential Vote

World | April 24, 2020, Friday // 15:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Joe Biden: Trump will Try to Postpone the Presidential Vote www.pixabay.com

The most likely Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, said that Donald Trump will try to postpone the November presidential election, AFP reported.

"Mark my words: I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can't be held," Biden said at a virtual fundraiser, according to a pool report. Biden has maintained the November election should not be postponed and has previously made similar comments.

The 77-year-old former vice president said "that's the only way he thinks he can possibly win."

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, Donald Trump, Joe Biden
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria