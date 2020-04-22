The Number of COVID-19 Cases has Exceeded 2.5 Million Worldwide

The number of the COVID-19 cases worldwide has exceeded 2.5 million, with more than 80 percent of them in Europe and the United States, Reuters reported.

At least 2,503,429 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported, including 172,551 deaths.

The most affected continent is Europe, with 1,230,522 infected and 108,797 dead, which is two-thirds of the total worldwide deaths of the virus. In the US, the number of infected people exceeded 775,000 including over 41,000 death cases.

 

