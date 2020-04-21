WHO: The Virus Originated from Bats, not from a Laboratory

The World Health Organization announced today that all available evidence indicates that the new coronavirus originated from bats in China late last year and has not been manipulated or created in a laboratory, according to BNR.

US President Donald Trump said last week that his government was trying to determine if the virus was created in a lab in Wuhan.

“All available evidence suggests the virus has an animal origin and is not a manipulated or constructed virus in a lab or somewhere else,” WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told a news briefing in Geneva, Reuters reported Tuesday.

“It is probable, likely that the virus is of animal origin,” she said, adding that there had “certainly” been an intermediate animal host before the virus had been transmitted to humans.