Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy

Today it will be mostly cloudy, the rain will continue in the southwest, with considerable quantities in places.

After dropping for a while, the east wind will pick up, bringing more cold air. Highs reaching 8C to 13C, higher in northeastern Bulgaria, where with occasional breaks in the clouds temperatures will rise to 16 – 17C. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the monthly average and will not change much during the day.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

