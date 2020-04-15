The Employment Agency Reported 6.7% Unemployment Increase in March

The Employment Agency reported 6.7% unemployment in March, when the state of emergency because of the coronavirus was introduced. In comparison with February, unemployment increased by 0.5 percentage points and by 0.8 percentage points on annual basis (compared to March 2019).

A total of 220,072 people were registered as unemployed by the end of March. Compared to February, they were up by 17 572, and compared to the same month last year - by 25 469 more.

