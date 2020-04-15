WHO: We are Focused Entirely on Saving Lives. There is no Time to Waste

April 15, 2020
The World Health Organization is only focused on saving lives and ending the coronavirus pandemic, the organization's head said after the US president announced he was freezing WHO subsidies, AFP reported.

"There is no time to waste. WHO’s singular focus is on working to serve all people to save lives and stop the COVID19 pandemic," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director general of the World Health Organization said in a tweet on Trump's decision.

